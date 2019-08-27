Cameras capture shocking group home abuse

(WESH) Police in Mount Dora, Florida have released surveillance video showing a disabled woman being abused by her caregivers at a group home earlier this month.

The video shows two different camera angles in which staffers appears to shove and punch the woman.

Police say at one point, one caregiver can be seen placing her foot on the woman’s head and then lifting her other foot off the floor transferring all of her weight onto the woman’s skull.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say the act “could easily have caused great bodily harm or even death.”

Warrants were issued last Monday for all four of the workers involved in the alleged abuse.

