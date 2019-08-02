Cameras capture brutal prison assault

(KOB) Seven inmates are facing new charges after attacking two prison guards at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility last month.

On July 16, a nurse had just finished passing out medication.

Surveillance video shows several inmates were gathered around a pod door, and then the brawl begins.

The attack spills through the door and into a hallway. The inmates are shown kicking one officer on the floor. At one point, it’s five inmates attacking him at once.

The officer gets up to fight back, but he’s outnumbered.

At one point in the video, the inmates leave him and get on their knees, facing the wall.

Meanwhile, another officer was being attacked by two inmates, before several more inmates join in.

Other officers arrive and tear gas is used to stop the inmates.

