Camera captures Florida plane crash

(WPTV) The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash that occurred Wednesday at Florida’s Boca Raton Airport.

The FAA said a Piper PA28 single-engine aircraft with two people on board crashed shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m.

“I heard a loud boom and I thought it was a truck or something out here on I-95 like normal,” said Rick Seymore, works for Jet Parts Inc.

The Boca Raton Airport Authority said as soon as the plane took off, the pilot alerted the control tower there was some type of problem.

