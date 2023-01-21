(WTAJ) — Longtime NASCAR sponsor Anheuser-Busch is offering its fans a chance at a $2 million victory if one legendary driver wins the 2023 Daytona 500.

The beer brand is rallying race fans to cheer for NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick who they believe has what it takes to win the Great American Race. The company said they are so confident he will win, they are giving away $2 million to one lucky fan who votes for Harvick as the favorite to win.

Fans 21 years of age or order can enter the contest online by visiting busch.com/winthepurse. The promotion began on Friday, Jan. 13 and will be available to enter until Saturday, Feb. 18.

Busch Light has been a sponsor of Harvick for over seven years and has previously offered fans various promotions including a chance to have a real job on Harvick’s race team, turning one of Harvick’s race cars into collectible Busch Light cans and letting fans choose the name of a NASCAR race.

Kevin Harvick stands by his car before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kevin Harvick drives to the track during NASCAR Sprint Cup auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, July 1, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kevin Harvick (4) makes his way through Turn 4 during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kevin Harvick (4) makes his way through Turn 4 during NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kevin Harvick takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Denny Hamlin wins the second stage ahead of Kevin Harvick during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kevin Harvick heads down pit road during NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

“Our relationship with Kevin has extended beyond what we believed was even possible as a sponsor in NASCAR,” Anheuser-Busch Head of Marketing Krystyn Stow said. “We want to go BIG for his final season and rally his fans to support him at his last Daytona 500, kickstarting the most explosive season of his career. We’re going to be right beside him, cold Busch Lights at the ready in Victory Lane all season long.”

Harvick will climb into his #4 Ford Mustang to compete in his last Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19. He announced his retirement from NASCAR on Thursday, Jan. 12 and will end his career at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

“There are so many factors that go into building a successful career like the one I’ve been blessed to have, but without a doubt, the support of my fans has been something I couldn’t have done it without,” Harvick said in a statement provided by Busch Light. “Busch Light has always seen that, put fans first and led the rallying cry. Now for my final race at Daytona, there’s really no better gesture than to let the ones who helped get me here share in the winnings. I’m grateful to Busch Light for stepping up and making that possible.”

Harvick, who is also known by his nickname “The Closer,” won the Daytona 500 in 2007 where he took the checkered flag edging out veteran driver Mark Martin at the line. At the time, Harvick drove for Richard Childress Racing.

After Harvick began driving for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, he continued to win in other crown jewel races and won his only Cup Series Championship the same year. However, he has not returned to victory lane in the Daytona 500 since 2007.

In 2021, Harvick finished the 500 in 4th after starting the race in eighth. His attempt in the 2022 edition of the race had ended prematurely when he was involved in a six car accident on lap 190.

Harvick was running in the top 10 at the time of the crash and was forced to exit the race under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. Harvick finished in 30th out of the 40 car field.