(Indianapolis, Ind./ NBC News)— A school bus full of students crashed into an Indianapolis pawn shop Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the bus and a car crashed.

The car hit the building while the bus rammed through the wall of the shop.

None of the students were hurt, and neither were the drivers.

Students waited nearby for another bus to take them to school.

Police do not suspect foul play.