BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.

Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled children, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand Concourse at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

“She is in the care of foster parents,” police told PIX11 News.

Back on April 12, Sanchez, along with a 13-year-old family friend she was staying with, went missing after taking a ride on the BX 6 bus after school near Yankee Stadium.

Bounty hunters got involved in tracking the girls and discovered they were staying in Poughkeepsie. The other teenager had escaped the hotel and told her parents where they could find Sanchez. ACS investigators discovered Sanchez at the Red Roof Inn in a room with an older woman, a man in his 20s, and a pit bull.

During the time Sanchez was being evaluated at a hospital after the rescue, she posted on Instagram, using slang words: “Y’all be so fake, ya love me n wish me the best but in ma worse moments y’all was Neva there. I fought my battles alone.”