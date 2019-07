(WXIA) ATLANTA, Ga. — In the blink of an eye, a young child scrambles onto a conveyor belt at Atlanta’s airport, taking a terrifying ride.

The boy, slipping away from his mom Monday as she printed a boarding pass at a spirit airlines kiosk.

Security cameras, capturing his ride, and rescue by TSA officers.

Shocked to see a child appear, after hearing his anguished cries.

The boy, traveling through different areas of the airport, channeled into a line that goes to the TSA baggage room.