Border travel restrictions to lift on Nov. 8, White House official says

Travel restrictions will be lifted starting Nov. 8, a White House official said Friday. This will allow travelers, such as at the Gateway To the Americas International Bridge in Laredo, Texas, to cross into the United States if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Air travelers to US also must be vaccinated

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border travel restrictions placed during the Trump administration will be lifted on Nov. 8 for those fully vaccinated for coronavirus, a White House official said Friday.

And, vaccination requirements will apply to not only land and sea ports, but also to all foreign air travelers coming into the United States, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said.

Air travelers had not been previously mentioned when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday announced that in November border restrictions would be lifted for those who can prove they have been vaccinated.

Munoz said on Twitter that the “policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

Mayorkas had not set a specific date, however, for easing border restrictions between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It is uncertain what requirements will be made of young children trying to cross into the United States. Mexico does not vaccinate children under age 18.

At least one Mexican private school in Reynosa has reached out to South Texas communities asking to set up vaccination drives to get their students COVID-19 shots before vaccine resquirements go into place.

Now it appears there is 23 days until the vaccine requirements go into place.

Easing restrictions is welcome by border communities along the Southwest that have been economically hard hit during the pandemic by not being able to receive revenue from Mexican shoppers. Restrictions were put in place March 20, 2020 and have been extended every month as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus between countries.