CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side.

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

Fox 8 Photo

It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it appears the man climbed up on the side of the substation with a bolt cutter before he encountered a live power source.

Utility provider First Energy was on the scene to help remove the body.