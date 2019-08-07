Body cameras shed light on controversial arrest

(WSAV/NBC News) Georgia’s Tybee Police Department has released more video showing a closer look at what happened when two officers arrested 21-year-old Olivia Simons.

Cell phone video of the arrest went viral on social media after the arrest last Saturday, with some claiming it showed an excessive use of force.

A police report says the incident starts when Simons snatches an ID from an officer’s hand and runs away.

In the newly released body camera video Simons trips, falls and fights back when the sergeant tries to arrest her.

People start to yell, and at that point the sergeant says 25-year-old Richard Stutts tries to grab Simons to free her.

“Stutts is seen grabbing Sgt. Leguin by the back of his bulletproof vest,” said Emory Randolph, the public information officer for Tybee Police Department. “At this point, he did order Stutts to back away from him.”

The sergeant’s report says he thought a taser would be the “lowest amount of force to gain compliance.” The report says he deployed it twice.

He says he tased and hurt himself in the process.

