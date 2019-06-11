Body Cameras Capture Controversial Police Punch

(WCMH/NBC News) Over the weekend, video showing a Columbus, Ohio police officer punching a man went viral.

Monday, the Columbus Division of Police released body worn camera video showing the incident.

Columbus police chief Tom Quinlan says officers were called Friday on reports of shots being fired.

In the video you can see a woman who claims to be the man’s mother visibly upset with officers while recording the incident on Facebook live.

Another woman then approaches officers with two children in her arms. Officer ask her to step back away from the house. A man is seen then approaching police. Officer AJ Johnson exchanges words with the man. Seconds later officer Johnson is seen hitting him.

