Bob Evans recalls thousands of pounds of pork sausage that may be contaminated with rubber

XENIA, Ohio (NEXSTAR/WJW) — Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber.”

The raw pork sausage item was produced on Dec. 17, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The problem came to light after Bob Evans notified the FSIS that they had received consumer complaints. Anyone concerned about possible injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, but they should not consume them.

Anyone with questions can contact Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA.