Black Lab takes a joyride in Florida

Police say the owner just stepped out of the car, and the dog somehow knocked the car into reverse.

The owner provided police with an extra car key fob, but the battery was dead.

Officers approached the car on the driver’s side and entered the access code on the key pad.

But, not before the car circled the culdesac for about an hour with max behind the wheel.

“I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail. I was like okay, good driving!,” said the neighbor Anna Sabol.

No one and no dog was injured, but the car sustained minor damage when it struck a mailbox.