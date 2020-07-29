Best Buy to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy Co., the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, says it plans to expand its remote monitoring services of seniors to 5 million from 1 million in five years. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(KGET) — Best Buy announced it will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electronics retailer announced the move Wednesday joining retailers Target, Kohls and Walmart to also close on Thanksgiving Day.

Instead of opening, the company said in a release that it will offer holiday deals earlier and will offer more store pickup options when ordering online or through its app.

Best Buy says it will also continue to provide face coverings to customers entering stores, but will allow children and others who can’t wear one to enter stores without one.