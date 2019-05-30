Ben & Jerry’s hopes to make, sell CBD-infused ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s wants to make and sell CBD-infused ice cream and is asking people to tell the FDA to make it happen.
Currently, the FDA prohibits companies from adding CBD to food and beverages, but the FDA is set to hold a hearing on May 31 on the possibility of legalizing it.
Ben & Jerry’s says on its website they have submitted comment in support of it ahead of Friday’s hearing.
In a statement on its website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said:
“We’re doing this for our fans. We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”
The FDA has opened public comment on its website. You can submit a comment to the FDA at this link.