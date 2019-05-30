Ben & Jerry’s hopes to make, sell CBD-infused ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s wants to make and sell CBD-infused ice cream and is asking people to tell the FDA to make it happen.

Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you! Learn more: https://t.co/SWQaY19Ucm pic.twitter.com/kYyWlOkFdP — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 30, 2019

Currently, the FDA prohibits companies from adding CBD to food and beverages, but the FDA is set to hold a hearing on May 31 on the possibility of legalizing it.

Ben & Jerry’s says on its website they have submitted comment in support of it ahead of Friday’s hearing.

In a statement on its website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said:

“We’re doing this for our fans. We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

The FDA has opened public comment on its website. You can submit a comment to the FDA at this link.