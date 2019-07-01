Beautiful Mooo-sic? – Sax Player Serenades Cattle

(KGW) A video of an Oregon man playing the saxophone for a herd of cattle has gone viral.

Rick Herrmann works in the tech world during the day and coaches fitness and nutrition at night. Seven months ago, he started playing the saxophone.

“I was saying to myself ‘some day I want to learn the saxophone, but when is someday? Let’s do it!’ So, I bought one and started playing,” said Herrmann.

Last week, Herrman said he saw a video of people playing with animals and decided to give it a try with a herd of cows that were grazing nearby.

When he started to play, the cows took notice and crowded the fence to get a better look.

Hermann’s daughter posted a video of him serenading the animals online. So far, it’s received more than 10 million views.

