‘Batman Bandits’ target churches in Southern US

Has the Caped Crusader turned to a life of crime?

Police in Jasper, Alabama are searching for a man who robbed at least two churches while wearing a Batman-style mask.

King’s Way Church Pastor Jason Hooper says the Batman Bandit used a rock to break the front window.

The man stole a keyboard and bass guitar, committing his cirme in just one minute and 18 seconds.

“You’re frustrated, because looking at the gentleman walking through and the way he navigated the building reveals that he is someone we’ve helped somehow someway,” Hooper says.

Police believe the batman bandit is responsible for other break-ins in Jasper, Georgia, and Tennessee.

