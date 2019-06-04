Baltimore Mayor Pushes Boxing Over Bullets

(WBAL) In a violent weekend for Baltimore, Maryland police responded to a deadly stabbing and eight shootings. Police said 11 people were injured and two men were killed, including a 17-year-old.

City leaders are now saying it’s time to try different tactics to reduce violence.

Mayor Jack Young said he’s considering having people solve their issues in a boxing match.

“Gun violence has been plaguing this city for the last 10 years. The murder rate in this city and non-fatal shootings have increased. I’m not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore,” Young said.

Young, who lost his nephew to gun violence, said he’s thinking of new ways to help reduce crime.

“If they want to really settle them, we can have them down at the civic center, put a boxing ring up and let them go and box it out. Those kinds of things, you know, and the best man wins and the beef should be over. Those are some of the things I’m thinking about,” Young said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JUKpRN