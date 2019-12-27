Breaking News
Bakersfield Starbucks location giving away free espresso drinks

National News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Starbucks wants to get you through the post-holiday lull through New Year’s. Thursday the coffee giant announced its stores will be giving away free espresso drinks through the end of the year.
Starbucks doesn’t want the festivities to end – so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties.”
Each day, 200 stores will offer free, tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change – so Starbucks has this website to help.

