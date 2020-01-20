Baby Trend recalls ‘tango mini strollers’ as hinges can collapse under pressure

(NBC) —California company Baby Trend is recalling its product the “Tango Mini Strollers.”

Both of the hinges can collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to any child in the stroller.

The recall involves four models sold in four available colors.

The strollers were sold on Amazon and in Target stores in October and November of last year.

Baby Trend urges customers to stop using it immediately, and contact the company for a replacement or full refund.

Models affected:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller s legs.

Consumer Contact:

Baby Trend is available by phone at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, e-mail info@babytrend.com or online here. https://babytrend.com/pages/safety-notices