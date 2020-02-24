Baby born on 2/20/2020 at 20:20

National News

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (WJW) — A sweet bundle of joy has an unforgettable birthday.

Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, says Peyton Elizabeth Logan was born 2/20/2020. And, if that isn’t cool enough the newborn’s birth time was 20:20 military time!

Parents Jamie and Patrick are very proud.

When asked about the unique birth date, Jamie told the hospital, “We think it’s pretty cool. It was a long labor and we didn’t think we were going to make it but at the last minute she decided to make it a go. Our doctor, Brandon Wilson, was there and ready and made it happen. We’re super excited!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story