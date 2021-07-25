Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

FILE – In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign as motorists head east along a frontage road parallel to Interstate 70 to get an early start on the Fourth of July holiday weekend near Golden, Colo. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.