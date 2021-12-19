Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.