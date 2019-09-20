At least four people dead, multiple critical injuries in bus crash near Bryce Canyon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several agencies are responding to a bus crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County where authorities are reporting there are at least four people dead and multiple others with critical injuries.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, SR 12 is currently closed as they investigate the crash but said they have confirmed 12-15 people are very critically injured.
Garfield Memorial Hospital confirmed they have 3 critical patients, 11 victims in serious condition and 3 in fair condition. It is currently unknown where all of the patients were transported to.
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. When the driver of the bus was headed east and ran off the road. The bus rolled into the guardrail.
There were 30 people on the bus, including the driver.
Three helicopters were dispatched. Multiple agencies were involved. Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, according to deputies.
The bus was carrying Chinese speaking tourists, according to UHP.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced a 10-member team would be responding to the crash site on Saturday to begin a safety investigation.
This is developing story, we will continue to provide updates as details are released.
