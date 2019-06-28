Arrest made in Utah student’s murder

(NBC News) The search for a missing Utah college student has come to a grim end.

Salt Lake City Police say the remains of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck were discovered at the home of 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi.

Ajayi has been arrested on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, desecration of a body and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say he burned Lueck’s body and belongings.

“The arrested person’s neighbors informed detectives that they observed him burning something in his backyard with the use of gasoline on the dates of June 17th and 18th,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said after Ajayi’s arrest.

Lueck was last seen early June 17th, arriving at the Salt Lake City airport. Police say she texted her mother then took a Lyft to a park. Detectives believe another car was waiting for her there. No one heard from her again.

The relationship between Lueck and Ajayi is still unclear, and the investigation remains open.

“We will continue to look to see if he acted alone or had help,” Chief Brown said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2RLC5Vx