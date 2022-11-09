SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A junior high in Springdale will honor former military service members on November 10 located at 2811 W. Huntsville Avenue.

The event is to be held in person, where Retired U.S. Marine Corp Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, founder and CEO of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, will be the celebration’s keynote speaker.

“We have not been able to hold an assembly since the pandemic though we have held drive-thru celebrations instead,” said Mande Wray, Central Junior High School social studies teacher.

Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to honor these brave men and women, as well as their families, and to remember what they have done for our country. It is important for each generation to learn about the past and to take time to learn about service and sacrifice. Mande Wray

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and an American flag presentation by Warriors in Action, the Veterans Day event will include the national anthem by the Warriors Singers, a presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Troop 777. It will also include a flag procession and musical performances by the Central Wind Symphony and the Advanced Men’s Choir and Chantez, respectively.

It is expected around 900 Central Junior High School students to attend the celebration, along with Springdale Public Schools staff and school administrators.

“We welcome and invite members of the community to attend so we might celebrate this day with them as well,” Wray said.

The Veterans Day Celebration will be live-streamed here.