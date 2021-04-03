Arkansas brewery holds mask burning celebrating end of state’s mask mandate

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas ended its statewide mask mandate, so a brewery celebrated with a mask burning event.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the statewide mandate for wearing masks on March 30 letting businesses set their own COVID-19 policies.

Fort Smith Brewing Company hosted a mask burning event Friday night to celebrate the end of the mandate. Customers gathered and tossed their face coverings into a fire.

Despite the symbolism of the event, the brewery’s owner Quentin Willard says he doesn’t want people to forget about the pandemic or the risks. He added people should get to make their own decisions about what they feel is right for them.

“Any time you let each individual make choices for themselves they can more adequately address the problems that are facing them and can make the right choices and positively create the environment that they’re trying to make for their customers,” he said.

Willard says all customers are welcomed at Fort Smith Brewing Company — masked or not.