Amtrak needs $1.475 billion bailout to survive amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KGET) – Amtrak asks congress for an additional $1.475 billion in supplemental funded needed to maintain minimum service levels in the fiscal year 2021.

The railroad company said this additional funding is necessary for Amtrak to operate minimum service levels across the passenger rail network and continue capital investments for the future. The funds would also support Amtrak’s 17 state partners on the National Network and nine commuter and state partners on the Northeast Corridor.

“As the severity and duration of this pandemic and its economic fallout become clearer, we are seeking supplemental federal funding for the next fiscal year,” said Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn in the letter they wrote to congress.

The ridership has dramatically declined in demand for service since the novel coronavirus pandemic and the expecting ridership will only return to approximately 50% in FY 2021, said Amtrak officials.

The railroad company mentioned that the $1.475 billion is in addition to Amtrak’s $2.040 billion annual grant request submitted to Congress earlier this year, and without this support, Amtrak will be unable to minimize the impacts to service and its workforce as described in the letter.