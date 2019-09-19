America’s Got Talent crowns a winner for season 14

(NBC NEWS) “America’s Got Talent” has a new champion and for anyone who’s watched the show

This season, you may not be all that surprised about who it is.

For Kodi Lee it was a May audition that became a viral sensation.

“From the moment Kodi Lee first opened his mouth on our stage, he had the million dollars in his pocket,” said AGT Judge Howie Mandel.

And in America’s Got Talent’s finale, the 23 year old blind and autistic singer musician from southern California officially won that million dollars and the show’s season 14 crown.

Even the runners up, the Detroit Youth Choir, were emotional about Lee’s win.

“Seeing Kodi Lee win made me like cry, because he’s like, awesome,” said one member of the Detroit Youth Choir.

Also caught up was pop star Leona Lewis.

“I’ve cried like ten times today. I’ve had to reapply my makeup ten times,” said Lewis.

She performed a duet with lee during the night’s two-hour finale.

“I was just blown away. Inspired to work with him. His musicality is amazing,” Lewis said.

Lee’s talent is unique

His performances, throughout the entire competition, have been sensational,” said AGT Judge Simon Cowell.

They sent him on a very unlikely journey….

“this moment is so much bigger than AGT,” judge Gabrielle Union said.

One that lee’s mom, Tina, hopes can foster change.

“the world completely won because Kodi just opened doors for everyone, said lee’s mom, Tina Lee.

But he’s also opened doors for a spending spree.

“I’m going to buy lots of grand pianos in every color!!, joked Lee.

A big reward after a very big night.