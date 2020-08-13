AMC reopening with 15-cent movie tickets

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) — AMC Theatres has once again announced a reopening date, and this time, the company is going all out for its 100th anniversary after shuttering for five months.

According to an AMC statement, the doors to more than 100 of its U.S. theaters will reopen on Aug. 20, when the company, founded in 1920 in Kansas City, will celebrate its anniversary with 1920s pricing: 15 cents per movie ticket.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” Adam Aron, AMC CEO and president, said in a statement. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

After the “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” event on Aug. 20, throwback movies will be priced at $5, including a special 10th anniversary of “Inception” event, “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.” The theaters will also offer special $5 snack deals through October, and AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all purchases.

Newer movies, such as “Unhinged,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula,” “Cut Throat City” and “Words on Bathroom Walls,” will also be available at normal admission prices starting Aug. 21.

The rollout of deals leads up to two anticipated new releases: Disney’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenant” on Sept. 3.

As the pandemic continues, ticket availability will be limited to account for social distancing, the company stated. The initial reopening is a part of a phased plan to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters by Sept. 3. The other theaters will follow when state and local officials allow it, the company stated.

Theaters will continuously undergo enhanced cleaning procedures, which were developed in tandem with Harvard’s School of Public Health as well as The Clorox Company. More time between movies will allow for better cleaning, reserved seats will implement social distancing, deep cleaning will happen nightly and air filtration has been upgraded.

The movie company has had to reshuffle its plans multiple times over the past couple of months as blockbuster releases have been moved. There is no word from the company about other expected releases, such as “Mulan” and “A Quiet Place: II.”