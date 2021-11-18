Amber Alert for teen abducted at Santa Rosa gas station, could be in SoCal

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing Vallejo teen who police say was forced into a minivan at a gas station.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Georgiana Chozmana Bambaloi who was abducted from the ARCO gas station at Guerneville Rd in Santa Rosa around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials believe she was taken by a 20-year-old man named Ionita Cimino who was last seen driving a 2007 green Chrysler Town and Country minivan with temporary Texas plates: 12478U3.

Suspected abductor

“A witness to the incident saw Bambaloi standing with several family members near the corner of Guerneville Road and Fulton Road. According to the information that officers gathered, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a male suspect in an orange shirt ran across the parking lot of the ARCO. The suspect grabbed Bambaloi and forced her into a dark grey vehicle that then is driven away eastbound on Guerneville Road,” CHP said.

Bambaloi is described as 5’6” with a thin build. She has long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it, and black jeans.

Contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. or call 707-543-3595. If immediate information needs to be provided, please contact 707-528-5222.