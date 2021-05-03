Amazon delivering groceries to more garages across US

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon has expanded its in-garage grocery delivery service to more than 5,000 cities and towns.

Groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market can now be delivered to more Prime members inside their garages, protecting them from weather, damage and theft.

Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery was initially launched in five cities in November. Now, it’s available wherever Amazon delivers groceries.

“Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we’re expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery,” Pete Gerstberger, head of Key by Amazon, said in a statement. “As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we’re excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather.”

Prime users shopping online at amazon.com/fresh or amazon.com/wholefoods must have a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub to connect the myQ app with Key. They can then select “Key Delivery” at checkout at no additional cost.

Once an order is made, an Amazon service professional makes the delivery, and the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon shopping app notifies the shopper.

According to a recent survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Amazon, nearly 70% of Americans said grocery delivery is helpful when they don’t have time to go to a grocery store. Of the 54% of Americans who said convenience is the most important benefit, 77% cited saving time as an advantage.

Users can check their eligibility by signing up for the delivery service. Amazon is also offering a $20 Amazon credit after the first in-garage grocery order for a limited time.

