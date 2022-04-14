BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amazon has announced it is adding a five percent seller charge for vendors on its website.

The online giant said the new fee begins April 28. The company cited rising gas prices, inflation, as well as higher employee and construction costs as the reason for the surcharge.

It applies to third-party sellers who use Amazon’s extensive fulfillment services to store, package and deliver purchases.

At the moment it is unclear, but the surcharge could eventually translate into higher prices for consumers because businesses may pass along the increase.