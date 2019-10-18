All-Female spacewalk makes history

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn nearly two years ago is suing Wynn Resorts and company executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts.

Jorgen Nielsen, once a Wynn Las Vegas hairstylist, told the Wall Street Journal for a January 2018 report that no corporate action was taken after female resort employees informed company executives about sexual advances by Steve Wynn.