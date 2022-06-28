SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Airbnb banned “all parties and events” at its listings Tuesday, effective immediately and indefinitely.

Airbnb further announced an occupancy cap of 16 people for stays booked through the platform.

“We’ve historically allowed hosts to use their best judgment and authorize small parties – such as baby showers or birthday parties – if they’re appropriate for their home and their neighborhood,” Airbnb stated in a press release. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Airbnb temporarily banned parties as part of pandemic-related restrictions.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” Airbnb stated. “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

The company is thinking about potential exceptions, but for now Airbnb officials want to make it clear that the time to throw that “Project X” rager has closed.

“We acknowledge that there will always be those who attempt to break the rules,” Airbnb stated. “This is why we’ve implemented steep consequences for hosts or guests who try to skirt them – including bans from our community and even legal action.”