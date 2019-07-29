Active shooter investigation at Garlic Festival

GILROY, Calif. (AP) – At least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said.

According to The Associated Press, the shooting occurred at an annual food festival in Northern California at 7:25 p.m.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman, Joy Alexiou, said the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video first posted on social media sites about an hour ago showed people running for safety at the festival,

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

This is a developing story.