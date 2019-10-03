Active shooter, 3 victims at Washington apartment building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a downtown Vancouver, Washington apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

A heavy police presence surrounded Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets starting just before 2:10 p.m.

Police said they’ve located a total of 3 victims. Vancouver firefighters said 2 people were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting suspect is a resident of the apartments, police said. Officers are in contact with him and are working to get him to peacefully surrender.

Some apartment residents were evacuated while others sheltered in place.

A witness told KOIN 6 News they saw many officers with guns and shields. Others reported seeing officers tackle someone and someone being carried out and laid on the ground.

Another person reported that Vancouver City Hall at 415 W 6th Street was placed into lockdown.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. Washington State Police said Esther to Main streets and 7th to 5th streets were closed.

No other details were immediately available.

Smith Tower Apartments is described on its website as offering “affordable quality senior living to seniors 62 years and older.” It has 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments.