A suspected meteor lights up St. Louis

Social media in the St. Louis area is aglow after an apparent meteor flashed throughout the night sky Monday.

Earth Cam has a great shot of the St. Louis skyline when all of the sudden you can see a massive flash of light brightening the night sky. The apparent meteor shot through the sky shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

People in Illinois also reported seeing the meteor. Another shot of the meteor was captured on a door bell camera in a suburb of St. Louis.

Meteorologists say the object appears to have completely burned up in the atmosphere.

It caused quite a light show, but the likelihood that anything more than dust ultimately fell to earth is very slim.