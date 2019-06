(WXII/ NBC NEWS) Bob Sargent of Burlington, North Carolina is starting a new career at the sprightly age of 94.

The World War II Navy veteran is sporting a new uniform to serve his community: A barista apron.

Sargent’s granddaughter and her husband opened Salvation Coffee Company less than a year ago in Burlington off South Church Street. They decided they needed a new barista.

