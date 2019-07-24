9-Year-Old girl survives bison attack

(NBC News) Cell phone video shows a bison tossing a nine-year-old Florida girl into the air at Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The unidentified girl was with a group of people in Old Faithful Geyser when the parks department says the group caused the bison to charge.

The girl is reportedly doing ok. She was assessed by emergency medical staff and later released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

The incident is still under investigation and no citations were issued.

The park service cautioned visitors that animals at Yellowstone National Park are wild, and to always stay at least 25 yards from bison, elk, deer and moose.

No word yet on what the group did to cause the animal to charge.

