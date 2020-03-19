51-year-old suspected serial child molester charged with 99 felony counts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV) – A 51-year-old suspected serial child molester was arrested and charged with 99 felony counts after a months-long investigation, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Police say Christopher Scott Flanders of South Lake Tahoe was arrested on 99 felony counts, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation of a victim 10 years or older, lewd act upon a child under 14 years old and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim 10 years or older.

Flanders is currently in custody at the El Dorado County Jail with a $2 million bail.

The arrest warrant had been issued for Flanders after a three-month long investigation involving multiple victims in the South Lake Tahoe area.

According to police, additional charges are pending, including possession of child pornography.

Flanders was arrested in the Placerville area with the assistance of the Sacramento PRCS Task Force.

Detectives believe there are additional victims that have not been identified and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is asking any parents that may have known Flanders to talk with their children and report any potential victimization.

Additionally, Flanders has resided in the following areas, and it is strongly believed that there are additional unreported victims in these areas: San Jose, CA – Salinas, CA –Pacific Grove, CA – Boulder Creek, CA – Palmdale, CA – Aptos, CA – Fort Bragg, CA– Sunland, CA – Mendocino, CA – Watsonville, CA – Las Vegas, NV – Woodinville, WA– Vancouver, WA – La Grande, OR.

Anyone in those areas that believe that their child may have been victimized by Flanders is asked to report to their local law enforcement agencies.