NEW YORK (WPIX) — The New York Police Department said five New Yorkers who helped with the capture of alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James will split a $50,000 reward, officials announced Friday.

The reward recipients, who were only identified as members of the public, gave “critical information” that qualifies them for a chunk of the money, according to the NYPD, MTA, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the New York City Police Foundation. Officials said this information helped lead to the arrest of James, who was found Wednesday, a day after he allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train.

The reward will be split evenly, with each tipster receiving a $10,000 share.

“The public is who we serve, but they are also often our best partner,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the efforts of good Samaritans proves that New York City is “the greatest city in the world.”

James appeared in court Thursday on a terrorism charge. He was arrested Wednesday on the Lower East Side after he called the NYPD CrimeStoppers tip line on himself, according to law enforcement sources.