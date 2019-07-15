3-year-old dies after falling into Tim Hortons grease trap in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a grease trap behind the Tim Hortons at the corner of Culver Road and University in Rochester.

A large police presence responded around 11 a.m. Monday after the boy’s mother reported the child was missing.

A witness who discovered the boy attempted to give him CPR at the scene. The boy was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s a horrible, tragic accident,” said investigator Frank Camp, Rochester Police Department.

Camp said there was no fencing, and the grease trap was “flush with the ground.”

Police were seen interviewing Tim Hortons employees and consoling a woman who was crying.

Police officials say they are awaiting word from the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.