PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people are dead, 56 people have been reported as injured and two people are missing after a Thursday afternoon tornado touched down north of Perryton.

According to Perryton first responders, including Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher and Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, three people are dead, 56 have been reported as injured and two people are missing after a multiple-vortex storm that hit north Perryton and Ochiltree County around 5:13 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Ochiltree General Hospital said that 75 individuals have come through the hospital as a result of injuries from Thursday’s tornado.

Dutcher said that the north part of Perryton took a direct hit, causing 25-30 mobile homes to be destroyed, as well as other “conventional structures.” Dutcher also confirmed that two blocks of businesses were destroyed in downtown Perryton.

A number of Texas Panhandle first responders, including officials from the Amarillo Fire Department, the Amarillo Medical Services, the Borger Police Department, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office, have also responded to Perryton.

Officials with Xcel Energy said that the city of Perryton is currently without power, as of around 9 p.m. Thursday, telling MyHighPlains.com that facilities were de-energized for safety purposes. Officials said that crews are onsite assessing damage from the tornado.

Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday evening that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed state emergency response resources for the situation in Perryton. This includes the deployment of

Texas Department of Transportation: Road crews to support traffic control and monitor road conditions

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to help restore water, wastewater and other utilities

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance buses, ambulance strike teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Crews to monitor and respond to air, water and wastewater needs

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol

“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” Abbott said in the release. “I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm. Stay safe, Texas.”

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 also commented on the recent incident in Perryton, stating:

“Folks in Perryton are going to need help. If you live in and around the area, please do what you can. They are going to need food, fuel, water, and generators. We will be out there shortly and provide any updates as we can.”

Officials with the Texas Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster serving the Texas Panhandle have an account set up at FirstBank Southwest for all financial donations to benefit those impacted by the Perryton Tornado.

“To support this Panhandle community impacted by this disaster, financial donations are being accepted locally at any FirstBank Southwest location in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo or Hereford,” the release said. “You can also make donations by calling one of these local branches. Please state that your donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, Texas Tornado.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging impacted residents to self-report property damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.

Officials with the Perryton Independent School District said if individuals want to help the situation, and want to donate money, they are asked to donate via Cash App and/or Venmo:

Cash App: $CYDKEVIN

Venmo: @kcummings-61

Officials said that the money will be used to purchase supplies for the Perryton community and those in need.