22 hearses carry flowers to El Paso shooting site

(KTSM) 22 hearses delivered more than 1,000 flowers to the Walmart memorial site of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas on Sunday.

Perches Funeral Home organized the drive with Operation Hope.

Organizers said the 22 hearses symbolized the 22 victims killed in the shooting.

The drive began at La Paz Church and ended at the Walmart where the shooting happened.

Operation Hope also worked closely with local funeral homes to provide free funeral services to each of the families affected by the shooting.

Read more: http://bit.ly/31Ms3Y3