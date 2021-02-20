2 killed after military aircraft crashes near Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (2/20): U.S. Air Force authorities released the identities of the two pilots who died Friday evening in a plane crash in Montgomery.

Original (2/19): A military aircraft crashed Friday evening near a Montgomery airport, killing the two people on board.

Marshall Taggart Jr., CEO of Montgomery Regional Airport, confirmed the crash and fatalities. The crash occurred near Dannelly Field in Montgomery around 5:30 p.m.

The United States Air Force released a statement saying the aircraft was a T-38 trainer aircraft that was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. A safety investigation board will be investigating the incident, according to the Air Force.

The crash did not affect travel for the airport. As of Friday night, no delays were reported.

