BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One ticket hit all of the winning numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, officials said.

The winning numbers are: 6, 9, 17, 18, 49 and Mega Ball 8.

California lottery officials said nine tickets matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball were sold for a prize about $6,600.

The more than half-billion jackpot was the ninth largest prize in the game’s history.