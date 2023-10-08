WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured at least eight others early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, about 65 miles east of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania State Police believe the shooting broke out during a private party at the community center.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) along with local police department and EMS personnel responded to a shooting that took place around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 8. The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center along 5th Avenue in White Township, according to PSP.

Troopers say one person, a 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was killed in the shooting and eight others were injured.

An 18-year-old from Chicago is in critical condition. Authorities have released limited information regarding the remaining victims:

18-year-old man from Florida

20-year-old man from Pennsylvania

19-year-old man from Pennsylvania

22-year-old man from Pennsylvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

23-year-old female from Pennsylvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

Two of the nine victims were students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to a release from the university. The school, located just over a mile away from the Chevy Chase Community Center, was celebrating homecoming this weekend.

Waynesburg University, located just over 100 miles from the community center, also announced on Sunday that three of the victims were students.

The victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. State police said some of the victims were treated and have been released.

State police are currently investigating and have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

The Chevy Chase Center said on Facebook Sunday morning that they will be closed until further notice and are continuing to pray for those involved, the community and their staff and volunteers.