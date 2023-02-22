National Heart Month takes place every February to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and promote heart health. CVD is a leading cause of death worldwide and includes conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVD is responsible for approximately 17.9 million deaths per year.

The goal of National Heart Month is to educate the public about the risk factors for CVD and encourage people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits that can reduce their risk of developing these conditions. Some of the risk factors for CVD include smoking, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, high blood pressure, and diabetes. By making positive changes to their lifestyle, such as quitting smoking, increasing physical activity, and eating a healthy diet, individuals can lower their risk of developing CVD.

During National Heart Month, many organizations and healthcare providers offer educational resources and activities to promote heart health. These may include free heart health screenings, seminars on heart-healthy eating and exercise, and awareness campaigns on the importance of managing risk factors for CVD.

Visit the resources below to learn how you can take steps to improve your heart health: