As the founder and owner of Upside Productions Management, a strategic partnership company in Bakersfield, CA, NaTesha Johnson specializes in cultivating relationships focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion outreach. She is the co-owner of the Bakersfield Wing Festival, and a project manager on many community projects, that has helped raise over $550k for local non-profits in Kern County through various fundraisers. In 2017, NaTesha founded Upside Academy, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides volunteer and community service opportunities for middle and high school youth in Kern. In 2019, Upside Academy, Inc. received nonprofit of year by California Black Chamber of Commerce.

Over the years, she has received numerous awards for her selfless dedication to her community, including, Bakersfield Beautiful Awards Humanitarian of the Year, 2021, NAACP Woman of the Year, San Joaquin Lodge #11 Community Leadership Impact Award; Garden Pathways Woman with a Heart of Bakersfield; MLK Committee Community Service and Leadership, California State University, Bakersfield “Walk the Talk” Community Service Award by the Black Faculty Staff Association and more. She has most recently been inducted into the Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame.

Making history, NaTesha is the first African American female president of the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in over 91 years. She is the third African American female to hold the state appointed position to the 15th District Agricultural Association, Kern County Fair Board, by former California Governor, Jerry E. Brown, and continues through Governor Gavin Newsome administration. In addition, NaTesha serves as the 2023 Chairwoman of the Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kappa Omega Omega Chapter. Also, under the tutelage of Kern College Community District Chancellor Sonya Christian, NaTesha is the Director of Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development for Bakersfield College focusing on improving economic mobility and bringing resources to small businesses and entrepreneurs. NaTesha also serves as an Adjunct Professor for California State University, Bakersfield, School of Business and Public Administration Management & Marketing.

NaTesha is a product of local schools in and around Bakersfield – Go Mustangs! [McKinley] Go Eagles! [Emerson] Go Drillers! [BHS] Go Renegades! [BC] Go Runners! [CSUB] Go Big Red! [Cornell] She earned her Master’s in Public Administration at California State University, Bakersfield. She also received her certificate in Diversity and Inclusion, Cornell University, NY.

NaTesha has been married to Robert Johnson, III (special education educator) for 23 years, and is the loving mother of two children: Robert Jr. (Bakersfield Police Department, Officer), and Katie (President, Junior Class).